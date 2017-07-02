'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Kirk and Rasheeda's Divorce Imminent?

Facebook/loveandhiphopThe drama continues on VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.'

Rasheeda Buckner and Kirk Frost's relationship is not going that great these days. In the latest highlight from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," the latter served his wife with divorce papers in front of their children — Ky, 17, and Karter, 4.

"I don't wanna drag you into my situation," Kirk told Rasheeda. "I'm just making sure you're free and clear if something was to happen in the future. I don't want you to be tied down to something I did," he added.

However, Rasheeda does not see Kirk actions as a good deed particularly with the children nearby. Due to this, Rasheeda's mother, Shirleen, started scrutinizing Kirk's intentions, wondering if it was just another scheme to opt out of taking a DNA test.

In response, Kirk told "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" cameras that Rasheeda knows he does not want to break up. Instead, he just wanted to look out for her financial well-being to guarantee her hard work will not go down with his issues.

Kirk continued, saying that if Rasheeda wanted a divorce, he would willingly give her anything that she wanted. "I don't want this Jasmine girl to get her hands in anything me and Rasheeda have worked hard for," he went on to say.

It comes shortly after Jasmine Washington, the woman claiming to be the mother of Kirk's side baby, dropped a new track — "Wifey Bleus" — seemingly dissing Rasheeda. The song features a slew of punchlines about Kirk's meandering eyes and even takes a poke at the "Marry Me" femcee by comparing her to a cheap frozen pizza. Luckily, Kirk is totally on Rasheeda's side.

"Kirk thinks Jasmine's new song is weak, his four-year-old could write better lyrics," a source said. "But if she was trying to cause more drama between him and Rasheeda it worked. He's taking a lot of heat over it from Rasheeda, it's just one more thing for him to be in the dog house over," the insider added.