'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Rasheeda Breaks Down as She Opens Up About Kirk in Reunion Special

(Photo: Wiki Commons) Promotional photo of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," courtesy of VH1.

The first part of the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 reunion will take an emotional turn as Rasheeda opens up about her rocky relationship with estranged husband Kirk.

In a sneak peek for the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 reunion special, Rasheeda failed to hold back her tears as she talked about the hardest thing about moving on.

"When you're in a marriage and a commitment, I grew up with this man, and he's hurt me and it's crazy because he's also helped me become the woman that I am today," she said.

"But when you hurt somebody, you dismantle a bond, that's the hardest thing to get over. Heartbreak is the worst thing to get over and I don't want to cry anymore," she went on to say.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 star went on to say that it is not just her whose heart was shattered, but also that of her children, who considered him a "superhero."

"You are a father and for you to do this, you didn't think of all the f—ing consequences of this. And not only did you hurt me but you broke me," she went on to say.

In the previous episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6, the drama took a toll on Kirk, who snapped at Rasheeda's mother Shirleen after she continuously questioned him about the paternity test. It turns out that Kirk may be the father of Jasmine's baby and not Logan, as everyone believed.

If the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 reunion special is anything to go by, Kirk and Rasheeda were unable to work things out, but the wound is still fresh on the latter.

The first part of the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 reunion special will air on Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.