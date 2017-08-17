'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Rod 'Shooter' Gates' Son Passed Away

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Rod "Shooter" Gates gave notice to his fans that his son, Rod Jr., has passed away on Monday, Aug. 7. The cause of the untimely death of his eldest son remains unclear as of this time, with some reports suggesting that Rod Jr.'s death was due to a car accident.

Gates took to Instagram to post the tragic death of his son on Aug. 7, after being reportedly involved in a car accident, according to a report by MTO.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star took the time to express his dismay at his son's untimely death, a short time before he plans to speak to him about a party that he was hosting. "I been through a lot in my life, but I think this is the hardest s*** ever," Gates wrote in his Instagram caption, as quoted by Hollywood Life.

"A parent is never supposed to bury his child," the music celebrity continued.

Meanwhile, Sierra Gates also took to social media with a message that hints at the cause of Rod Jr.'s death. In her Instagram post, Sierra accosts unidentified people to think about their actions. "Dear shooters, Before you pull that trigger just know you are taking someone's child. Brother. Best friend. Uncle. Dad. The list goes on," she wrote in her message.

She added that Rod Jr. is many things to different people, and with him gone, it is now up to her to explain to her sons and daughter why their big brother won't be coming home.

VH1 also sent out their thoughts to the family of Rod Jr. in a news post put up on Thursday, Aug. 10. They shared to their viewers a few more of Rod "Shooter" Gates' heartfelt tributes to his lost son, which he posted on Instagram.

"Until we meet again my guardian angel watch over the rest of your family. My lil soldier long live lil Rod," he concluded at one of his touching messages.