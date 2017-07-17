'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News, Spoilers: Drama-Filled Reunion Continues

Facebook/loveandhiphop The drama continues on VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.'

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 will close with the second part of the reunion, which is filled with drama as usual.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, which is titled "The Reunion Part 2," states that Joseline will continue to stir the drama backstage. However, that does not mean that drama will be scarce elsewhere. KK and Tommie will get into a fight following the whole thing that happened on social media, but it remains to be seen whether the issue will get resolved.

The cast's Jamaican trip will also be a topic of discussion, and a particularly juicy one at that. Apparently, the second part of the reunion episode will reveal what actually transpired between Karlie and Joc during the trip.

The first part of the reunion was filled with drama and fights, as fans of the show have become used to. Joseline demanded that her terms for the reunion be met or else she would not go on. However, the producers were not having any of it.

There were also a lot of arguments and fights between different parties, including Tresure P, Tommie, Jessica Dime and more.

On the more emotional side of things, Rasheeda bore her soul to the rest of the cast about Kirk Frost cheating on her with Jasmine. Kirk may or may not be the father of Jasmine's child, Kannon. He has still not agreed to do a paternity test.

Earlier on in the season, Rasheeda spoke to Scrappy about her struggles and even considered filing for divorce. Kirk and Rasheeda have been through a lot, but the scars have yet to heal and it is unknown if they ever will.

One cast member who was not at the reunion was Tammy Rivera, who was unable to attend because she put her family first. However, while speaking to VH1, Tammy revealed that she would have wanted to go in order to show her love for Rasheeda and Tommie.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.