'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' News: Tommie Lee Opens Own Wine Line; KK Concerned

Tommie Lee will try her hand at the wine business, and this new venture will get her friend Karen King (KK) a bit concerned. Find out why on Monday as the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 airs next week, April 17, at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.

(Photo: Facebook/VH1)Promo image for Vh1's "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta"

The synopsis of the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 has been revealed in advance of the show's seventh episode. On Tuesday, April 11, VH1 posted a short clip of the upcoming episode in which KK drops by Tommie's business, being concerned about her "baby girl" as Lee opens her own wine business. The new episode is set to air next Monday, April 17, on VH1.

The sneak peek of the next installment of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" shows Tommie discussing how it's "the new life" for her while sampling what looks like white wine from yet unmarked bottles. Tommie explains how instead of drinking alcohol, she will instead begin to sell them and get her money back. "And that's how you ... make a boss move," she noted.

KK drops by and gives her friend Tommie a hug as Tommie explains that she invited over KK "to sample the fruits of my labor. She's always encouraged me to be my best self, so I think she's gonna be really proud of me starting my own legitimate business venture."

KK, on the other hand, is somewhat concerned that Tommie is selling wine when she's currently sober — Tommie has been battling alcoholism for some time now. She tells Tommie straight that her business is good for her, and is proud of her as long as "she's into it sober." Tommie Lee understands, saying "... don't get high on your own supply. That's why I'm doing this."

Fans can find out how Tommie handles the business side of alcohol this coming Monday on episode 7 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta", April 17, at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.