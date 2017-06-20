'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 6: Ceasar Not Happy About Karlie's Jamaica Trip with Yung Joc

A major revelation will be unveiled in the upcoming episode of VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 as Ceasar confronts Karlie Redd about her Jamaica escapade with ex-boyfriend Yung Joc.

Facebook/OfficialKarlieRedd"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Karlie Redd.

In the teaser for the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," Ceasar confronts Karlie about her recent rendezvous with ex-boyfriend Yung Joc in Jamaica. Yung Joc joined Karlie and her friends in Jamaica. Although Yung Joc brought another girl to make Karlie jealous, the exes still ended up having a romantic time together.

"It's all over these blogs," Ceasar says in the clip. "I see my woman in a video with her ex in one of the most romantic spots in the world. I went back to Harlem and [people] are laughing at me. So please explain this."

Karlie goes on to explain that Yung Joc flew to Jamaica to apologize for hurting her while they were still in a relationship. Karlie also assures Ceasar that nothing happened between her and Yung Joc. However, Ceasar isn't buying Karlie's story.

Jessica Dime admitted on VH1's "Check Yourself" that she believes Karlie isn't taking Ceasar seriously and that she's only dating him to get back at Yung Joc. Jessica added that she doesn't know a lot about Ceasar except that he owns Black Ink and is "sweaty."

Meanwhile, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" is still dominating Monday's TV ratings. The reality show earned a 1.8 score in the 18-49 demographic, which is higher than the 1.7 rating of "Fear the Walking Dead."

In terms of having the total number of viewers, "Fear the Walking Dead" climbed to number 1 with 3.80 million. "Better Call Saul" came in second with 3.57 million and "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" landed in the third place with 3.51 million.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" airs every Monday on VH1.