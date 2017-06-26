'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 6 News: Mimi Warns Stevie J to Keep Joseline Away From Eva

The messy love triangle of Mimi, Stevie J and Joseline is becoming even more chaotic in VH1's docu-soap "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

Facebook/loveandhiphopMimi, Stevie J and Joseline's fights continue in the new season of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta."

In the previous episode, Mimi and Stevie J once again fought after she learned that her daughter Eva had spent some time with Joseline. Mimi confronted her ex and asked him why he would let such a thing happen when she expressly told him to keep the other woman away from the little girl. According to her, Eva was so enthusiastic when she called her mother and informed her that she liked spending time with her baby sister. Joseline and Stevia J have a child named Bonnie Bella.

Mimi then warned Stevie J that she would get a protective order to stop Joseline from ever approaching Eva.

Recently, a source told The Hollywood Life that Mimi has no problem with her daughter bonding with Bonnie as long as Joseline is not around. Stevie J, however, always seems to forget Mimi's threat.

"Obviously, Mimi's cool with Stevie and wants their daughter Eva to connect with Bonnie and be a big sister to her. But under no circumstances does she want Joseline around her Eva. Mimi thinks Joseline is toxic and has hammered it into Stevie's head that if Joseline's ever alone with Eva, even in the car driving her back to Mimi's, that there will be hell to pay!" the source revealed.

Meanwhile, the battle for custody of baby Bonnie is still ongoing. Stevie J reportedly told the judge that his daughter should never be left alone with Joseline because she had a violent past. He claimed that she had not done rehab for her drug addiction and that she would be a bad influence on Bonnie's life. Stevie J also wanted Joseline to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.