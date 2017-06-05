'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 6 News: Reunion Special Packed With Drama, Shocking Paternity Results

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" just finished taping their reunion episode, and it looks like the drama will be off the scale for Rasheeda and Kirk.

Facebook/loveandhiphopThe drama continues on VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.'

According to The Shade Room, the reunion special of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 will feature Kirk finding out that he may be having a baby with Jasmine. The identity of the father of Jasmine's child is unknown, but this revelation is certainly going to up the drama for the cast.

The reunion special will reportedly see Nina Parker revealing that Logan is not the father of Jasmine's baby. There were previous speculations that Logan was actually the father, and so he took a paternity test, which he divulged to Rasheeda. However, the results have come back and the reunion special will reveal that it is a negative.

Jasmine was not present during the taping of the reunion special, which means fans will not get to see her reaction to the whole mess. However, The Shade Room reported that Jasmine left Rasheeda a letter that contains the former's apology to the latter for not coming out with the truth sooner. This does not go over well with Kirk, though, who thinks that Jasmine is being insincere and only wants to blackmail him.

It remains to be seen whether Kirk really is the father of Jasmine's baby. Unfortunately, the reunion special will not have the answer to that lingering question.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6. The synopsis of the new episode, which is titled "Jamaican Flavor," states that Waka Flocka will be in for a shock when he discovers that Tammy is more independent that he initially thought. Rasheeda, on the other hand, will discover something about Jasmine's baby, courtesy of an unexpected guest. Finally, the girls' Jamaica trip will not go as well as they had planned due to the appearance of unwanted visitors.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.