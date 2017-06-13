'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 6 Spoilers: Cast Brings Drama to Jamaica

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 episode 13 titled "Jamaican Me Crazy" seems to be full of surprises as the episode promo teases a lot of drama. What will happen to the girls after going out of Atlanta?

Facebook/loveandhiphop The drama continues on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 is about to get exciting as the promo teaser decks out what fans could expect in episode 13. After leaving Atlanta, the girls found themselves getting crashed by the boys.

According to a report, Kirk and other cast members joined the women on their trip. After meeting with them, it seems like Kirk and Rasheeda will finally get to talk about their issues. Joc is going to talk to Rasheeda, telling her that it is time that she and her husband talk about what happened and what comes next.

In the next episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6, Kirk is going to talk to his wife regarding their issue with Jasmine. Kirk declared that he is going to have an arrangement with his lawyer to get a paternity test. After the test, the couple will finally know if Kirk really is the father of Jasmine's child.

Meanwhile, back in Atlanta, Jasmine gets a surprise visit from her ex-boyfrined, Logan. As can be seen in the promo, Logan follows Jasmine to ask if he is father of her child, and even declares that he will ruin her life. After this, Jasmine tries to attack him but fails. She then rushes to Rodd and Keanna and says that there is no way that Logan is the father of her child.

Aside from Rasheeda and Kirk, Dime is also set to get a major surprise. In the teaser, Dime gets an amazing surprise from his boyfriend, Shawne Williams. The NBA player is seen bending on one knee while holding out an engagement ring for her. Will Dime say yes?

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6 airs Mondays, 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.