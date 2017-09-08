'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Episode 9 Spoilers: Zellswag Throws Party Right Next Door to Raychel's Company Launch Event

Facebook/LoveandHipHop Zellswag throws a party next door Raychel's company launch.

Zellswag will throw a party next door to outshine the launch party for Raychel's new company, Social Status PR, in episode 9 of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."

A sneak peek for the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 shows that another feud will spark between Alexis Skyy's team and Moniece's group because of Zellswag.

The clip from VH1 shows Moniece arriving at Raychel's party, wondering why there are only a few people. Raychel explains that they're just a little early. A few minutes later, they hear loud music busting on the walls of their venue.

Moniece and Raychel go next door and finds a club full of people. Upon entering, they see Lyrica performing on stage. The camera then shows Zellswag and Alexis going at it on the dance floor and shows a glimpse of Hazel-e from the crowd.

Zellswag says to the camera, "I got Lyrica performing. I got bottles going around. This party is lit, something that Mister Ray could never do."

After Lyrica's performance, Zellswag goes on stage and says, "You can't have a team Skyy party without Alexis Skyy," and starts introducing the rest of their crew. He even adds Moniece to the introduction.

But when it came to introducing Raychel to the crowd, Zell says something that was beeped out. Raychel was completely offended that he took off his shoe and attempted to throw it at the host before the clip was cut.

Meanwhile, the cast gave their first impressions of the events that took place in episode 8, and Lyrica called A1 "the petty king."

When Brooke came in with Booby, A1 got his name wrong three times and asked where Marcus was. However, Booby remained calm during A1's pettiness, which Lyrica commended him for.

Fans can catch episode 9 of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 on Sept. 11, Monday, at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.