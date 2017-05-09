'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' News: Alexis Engages Nia, Masika, and Moniece in an Online Feud

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" stars keep finding ways to make headlines even when their reality show is off the air. This time, the trio of Masika Kalysha, Moniece Slaughter, and Nia Riley are having an online feud with Alexis Skyy.

ViacomA promo image of reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" on the show's page on VH1's official website.

According to various accounts, Alexis posted a video on social media on Sunday, May 7, calling out Masika along with her best buds Moniece and Nia. The video has since been deleted, according to the International Business Times, but not before sparking an all-out social media war between the trio and Alexis.

In the video, Alexis made a "public service announcement" comparing Masika to a rodent, among other things. To Nia, she applied the words "thick ass gums" and "Soulja boy extra," to drive home her point. She dismissed Moniece altogether, saying she already checked the latter once, as narrated by VH1.

What followed was a series of tweets and Instagram videos of the two sides alternately throwing shade or making threats. While the reality show stars made a scene on social media, a few posts stood out.

On Sunday, May 7, Nia made another jab at Alexis with a tweet saying "Old lady gang" with Masika and Moniece tagged in the post. Masika added some more fuel to the feud by posting: "We so old and sad but all these young ballers won't leave us alone! Woe is us sis I'm so sad these 24's and 25's won't stop callin."

Masika later brought up the subject of Fetty Wap, the father of Masika's daughter. Alexis dated Wap earlier, and Masika didn't let that fact get past her as she took another jab at the former. "One screen shot of the texts between me and the love of your life would end your whole life," Masika posted.

The upcoming season of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" will have no shortage of material in its latest run, from the look of things.