'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' News: Keyshia Cole Keeps Away From the Drama in Reality Show

Facebook/Love-and-Hip-Hop-Hollywood Keyshia Cole keeps herself away from all the drama in "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood."

Fans of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" are praising Keyshia Cole for staying classy amidst all the drama from her co-stars in the VH1's docu-soap series.

According to VH1, viewers have been singling out the singer-songwriter for her mature attitude on the set of the reality show. Many cannot help but notice that Cole does not wish to be involved with the ever-present feuding among her colleagues. When she first joined the series, Cole made it clear that she was there to promote her music and not for anything else. True enough, although her close friend Zell Swag once vented his anger over Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy, the singer refrained from commenting and instead tried to change the subject.

Swag and Skyy have been acting cold towards each other when she allegedly threw her drink at him and then hit him with her bag in episode 4. Instead of fueling her stylist's rage, Cole remained silent until Swag eventually stopped with his tirade. The same thing happened when Kalysha told her that Swag and Misster Ray made fun of her at the Khari Barbie makeup event. Cole just advised Kalysha to carefully monitor the attendees in her next affair to prevent such things from happening. Cole also made it clear to her co-stars that she does not talk behind other's back when Nia Riley gossiped about Teairra Mari's drinking problems.

"It's crazy, Keyshia cole has literally sold millions of records, has numerous hits, and has less of an ego than all of these nobodies #LHHH," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, one of the new additions to the reality show, Chanel West Coast, told Daily Mail that she was excited to be part of the series. While the 28-year-old rapper/singer said that while she was not really a dramatic person, she was looking forward to exploring that untapped side of her while in the show. According to West Coast, joining "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" will help her share her music to others.

"I'm really excited about Love & Hip Hop," West Coast said. "I fear getting into any further drama because I'm really not a dramatic person.

Other than that, being on show that highlights my music careers makes it worth the little bit of drama I've had to go through," she added.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.