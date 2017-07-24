'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' News: Keyshia Cole Shares Reason for Living with Ex Booby Gibson in Season 4 Premiere

Facebook/LoveandHiphop "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 to reveal more of Keyshia's previoys relationship

More details about the fourth season of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" have been released prior to its premiere on Monday, July 24.

In a sneak peek for the season 4 premiere, fans of the reality series can see singer Keyshia Cole talking about her latest album as well as her then-failing relationship with her ex-husband Booby Gibson.

According to the "Next Time (Won't Give My Heart Away)" singer, despite being separated for the past two years, she and Gibson decided to live under one roof since last year to be both present for their son Daniel Hiram "DJ" Gibson Jr.

The Grammy-nominated singer said during a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop that her current living situation with her ex-husband is for the sake of their son. "You know what? I didn't know my biological father growing up. So — it's kind of a strong, emotional situation for me... because I want DJ to have everything that I didn't," Cole stated in the interview. "You know what I'm saying? Even though he's done a lot in the marriage that was like, Okay the ultimate no no. But you know what? It's not about me and him at this point. My son is 7. He needs his father."

Meanwhile, VH1 released a web-exclusive video to introduce some of the new cast members of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4. It includes the interview showcasing Fetty Wap's ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky.

Sky revealed in the interview that she decided to join to show to face her ex's latest baby mama Masika Kalysha, who got pregnant while she and Fetty Wap were still dating. "I joined reality TV to get a message to Masika and that's really why TF I came on this show," Sky stated.

VH1 will air the premiere episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 on Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m. EDT.