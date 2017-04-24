'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' News: Masika Kalysha Denies Rumored Romance With Rapper Tory Lanez

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Masika Kalysha has put down rumors that she and rapper Tory Lanez are more than friends.

VH1 A promotional photo for the reality TV show "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."

Though the reality star has been spotted looking very cozy with Lanez over the weekend, it seems she is not very fond of the surfacing rumors claiming that they are dating.

Masika took to Twitter on Monday, April 24, to slam the rumors that she is in a romantic relationship with Lanez.

"The second u see someone together u gotta say they together. is that how y'all live? Every person u hang wit u get wit? Have fun relax," she said.

Masika's post on social media comes after a Snapchat video surfaced, showing the two spending time together at Coachella weekend. In the clip, Masika and Lanez are seen attending the set of one of the artists performing at the music festival.

The reality star is seen leaning against the "I Told You" rapper as they both dance and mouth the lyrics to the song being performed. Masika is seen wrapping her arm around Lanez while the two of them continue to sway to the beat of the music.

Apart from her role in VH1's "Love & Hip Hop" franchise, Masika is also famous for her high-profile relationship and breakup with rapper Fetty Wap. The ex-couple were in a relationship briefly, during which the reality star got pregnant. Their relationship ended before the birth of their baby, and the two were feuding on social media for some time before they eventually came to an agreement regarding co-parenting their daughter.

However, while Masika claims that she is not in a romantic relationship with Lanez, the rapper has yet to address and discuss the true extent of his relationship with the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star.

As for "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," VH1 has announced that the show will return for a fourth season, which is set to premiere on July 17.