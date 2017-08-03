Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood News: Teairra Plans to Introduce Cisco to Her Friends

Facebook/LoveandHiphop The cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4

Teairra Marí seems ready to take her relationship with her new beau to the next level in the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4.

In the trailer for episode 3 of the upcoming season, the "That's All Me" singer was seen talking to her new boyfriend Cisco to discuss about their booming relationship.

The singer-songwriter revealed in front of the camera that she and Cisco were seeing each other for the last three months, and she believes that her new man is "the real deal." This is why she decided to ask him to hang-out for a bit.

During their conversation, Marí casually told Cisco that she was planning to introduce him to all her friend. However, this does not seem to be a good idea for her new beau.

Based on the sneak peek, Cisco was hesitant to meet her friends because they might not like him for Marí because of his tumultuous background.

The third episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 is scheduled to air on Monday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Moniece Slaughter's girlfriend A.D. Diggs talked about how their relationship began in a web exclusive feature of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4. According to Diggs, they were introduced by MoMo's ex-girlfriend at a club, and things started to get more serious since then. Diggs also claimed that what she and Slaughter have is not just a play thing, and they are actually discussing their plans to start a family of their own. This means that they are very much into each other and has no plans to end their relationship in the future.

Fans of the reality show spin-off are also looking forward to see how Ray J and his wife Princess Love will deal with his low sperm count that was revealed in the previous episode. The couple is planning to start their own family, but it could be a challenge now that they found out that Ray J could be having some fertility issues.