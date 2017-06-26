'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Season 4 News: Brooke to Seek Comfort from Daniel Following Marcus' Betrayal?

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" fans should brace themselves for another intense season. In the fourth season, Brooke Valentine needs a shoulder to cry on, and her longtime best friend, Daniel "Boobie," Gibson is happy to oblige.

VH1 Official WebsiteA promotional photo for the reality TV show "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."

Ten years after her blockbuster single "Girl Fight," Brooke strives to mount her musical comeback. However, betrayals by her boyfriend, up-and-coming rapper Marcus Black, prove to be a constant distraction.

When an angry Brooke seeks comfort from Daniel, an emerging romantic feeling threatens to complicate their unique bond. It further undermined the latter's already fragile relationship with estranged ex-wife, Keyshia Cole. To recall, Keyshia and Daniel explore an unusual co-parenting relationship — they currently live under one roof, while attempting to lead separate lives.

Besides that, fans can also expect to see more of Alexis Skyy's relationship drama involving her new boyfriend, Solo Lucci. Chanel West Coast, on the other hand, is already making moves to shift her hip-hop career into overdrive.

But when Miss Nikki Baby proposes that she wants to work with Safaree Samuels, Chanel's demanding and outspoken personality makes for a short-lived collaboration. Apart from all of this, Bridget Kelly, a tough and sexy former Roc Nation artist, moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a rare second shot at stardom.

In addition to the above mentioned stars, "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 will also see the return of Moniece Slaughter, Nikki Mudarris, Teairra Marí, Princess Love, Masika Kalysha, Ray J, Hazel E, Lil' Fizz, Nia Riley, Pam Bentley, Lyrica Anderson, A1 Bentley, Zell Swag, Lyrica Garrett, Sonja Norwood, Bridget Kelly, and A.D. Diggs. Notable guest stars include Fetty Wap, Star Divine, and Cisco Rosado.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 is scheduled to premiere on July 14. But before that, VH1 will air "Dirty Little Secrets" first — a special episode featuring unseen footage and deleted scenes from the first three seasons — on July 3.