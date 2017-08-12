'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Season 4 News: Moniece, Nia Persuade Teairra Mari's Man Cisco to Help Her with Drinking Problems

Facebook/LoveandHiphop The cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4

After finding a new man in her life, Teairra Mari's friends Moniece Slaughter and Nia Riley started to be more concerned about her health because of her drinking.

Based on the sneak peek released by VH1, Slaughter brought up the topic about Mari's alleged alcoholism to Riley because she is already getting tired of her continual drunkenness on the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4.

Slaughter claims that since Mari refuses to listen to her friends' reminders about her drinking habits, both she and Riley felt that they should discuss the problem to Mari's new boyfriend Cisco to stop her from her downward spiral.

In the previous episode, Mari's friends and Cisco did not immediately hit it off since they scrutinized him during their first meeting. They also explained that they are just concerned about how Mari normally forgets everything that happened whenever she had a long night of drinking.

Cisco argued in the clip that Mari only has a minor drinking problem. However, Slaughter claimed that her friend is actually suffering from a serious disease. She also told Cisco that they tried everything to talk some sense to their friend, but she simply disregarded it. That is why they wanted to make sure that he will be by her side as she deals with her alleged drinking problem.

But can Mari's boyfriend finally realize that she really needs some help and bring her to rehab?

The synopsis of the episode called "Got Swag?" will also feature Masika Kalysha's plans to hire her friend Misster Ray to help her plan an event. However, she realizes that she is stuck in the middle of a crossfire during the process.

Also, rapper producer A1 Bentley will be considering to work with Keyshia Cole in a collaboration project, while Brooke Valentine and Booby Gibson will reportedly hatch a plan to teach Marcus Black a lesson.

VH1 will air the next episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 on Monday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. EDT.