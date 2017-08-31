'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Season 4 News: Moniece Slaughter and Lyrica Anderson Clash; Keyshia Cole Doesn't Want Any Drama

Lyrica Anderson and Moniece Slaughter haven't had the smoothest time together on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4. The latest episode showed the personalities clashing both professionally and personally.

Anderson's friction with Slaughter started during Marcus Black's public performance. Slaughter believed Black was not yet ready hence he failed to wow the crowd. But in the process of giving feedback, Slaughter, along with Brooke Valentine, also took shots at Anderson, as per VH1.

Anderson answered back at Valentine and Slaughter but implied that the latter needed to mind her own business. The tension between them became more evident when Alexis Skyy's friendship with Anderson was brought up.

While planning a listening party, Slaughter was surprised to hear Skyy's name on the guest list. Slaughter told Anderson that she won't join if Skyy is at the party because the latter insulted her and called her names in a previous episode.

Slaughter then launched a tirade against Anderson and accused her of playing dumb about what's really happening. To Slaughter, Skyy is the enemy and instigator who is causing problems among the artists.

Meanwhile, new "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" cast member Keyshia Cole seems to want to remain oblivious to the drama around her. The Grammy-nominated musician doesn't involve herself with the petty things even as some of the other personalities come to her to trade rumors and talk about other people's issues.

It is because of this attitude that fans have been loving Cole's presence in "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."

"It's crazy, Keyshia Cole has literally sold millions of records, has numerous hits, and has less of an ego than all of these nobodies," one fan tweeted.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 will continue with more episodes airing Mondays on VH1 at 8 p.m. EDT. Also in the cast are Teairra Marí, Nikki Mudarris, Princess Love and Safaree Samuels.