'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Updates: Ray J Proves His Commitment On Having Kids With Princess Love

Facebook/loveandhiphop The cast of 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' season 4

It seems like singer-songwriter Ray J and his wife Princess Love are looking for other ways to conceive based on the latest installment of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" season 4.

In Monday night's episode, the couple were seen visiting a fertility shaman after they learned that Ray has a low sperm count.

The shaman asked the two to perform several rituals together. This prompted the shaman to discover that the "Sexy Can I" singer is still hesitant to become a father. Princess reportedly agreed with the shaman's thoughts since she could not feel that he is serious with their conception efforts.

Ray also reportedly argued that he is already prepared to have a child of his own. As proof of his sincerity, he opted to bring home his manager's infant daughter so he can show Princess that he is willing to learn everything about raising a child. This move was deeply appreciated by Princess, since she realized that her husband is really committed to starting a family with her.

Meanwhile, VH1 posted a bonus clip on its website where Teairra Mari was seen lamenting about her recent beau Cisco Rosado's infidelity.

The clip showed that singer-actress was confiding with her friend Zell Swag and told him that Cisco Rosado was keeping another girl literally on his back. Swag was holding back to tell her that he already predicted that it would happen, but Mari already admitted that she was wrong.

Swag also reminded her to patch things up with her other friends Nia Riley and Moniece Slaughter, but Mari appears to be a little hesitant about doing so since she believes that they were wrong when they talked about her drinking problems with Rosado.

Swag was urging her to attend Slaughter's upcoming party so she can hear their reasons, but she was hesitant at first. Eventually, Mari agreed to Swag's suggestion.

VH1 airs the latest episodes of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" season 4 every Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT.