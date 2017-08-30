'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Casting News: Miami's Biggest Hip Hop Acts Join Forces For VH1's Upcoming Reality Series

VH1 Screengrab from the sneak peek of 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' released by VH1

VH1 is preparing to bring some of the biggest names in Miami's thriving hip hop scene in its brand-new show "Love & Hip Hop Miami."

The latest spin-off from the fan-favorite "Love & Hip Hop" franchise will reportedly center on the colorful world of hip hop, reggaetón, and Latin music in Florida's Magic City. It will be led by rapper model Trina, rapper record producer Trick Daddy, as well as Triple C's Gunplay.

According to the network, the cameras will follow Trina as she prepares for her next album titled "The One" while trying to balance her personal life at home with her unpredictable family. On the other hand, Trick Daddy will also showcase his newest projects while dealing with the fallout of his marriage with his estranged wife Joy.

Meanwhile, Gunplay and his ladylove Keyara will try to re-establish their life in the city. But this could be a challenge since his ex-girlfriend Miami Tip is just nearby. Bringing the three of them together in one place could be a recipe for disaster.

Other cast members include former Pretty Ricky rapper Pleasure P, who was reportedly lying low in his career during the past years. But he and his girlfriend and former "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star Shay Johnson might try to revive his career through the upcoming series.

The new reality show will also bring together up-and-coming music artists Amara La Negra, Steph Lecor, and Veronica Vega, as well as producer Young Hollywood. The show will also introduce celebrity stylist Jojo Zarur and party boy Prince.

They will also be joined by Trina's cousin and openly gay rapper Bobby Lytes who could be involved in a complicated love triangle between himself, his boyfriend Jeffrey White, and former lover Malik Williams.

VH1 also released a one-minute sneak peek for the upcoming series, where Amara La Negra was heard saying, "It's Miami, where the Latin flavor is at, hottest girls, DJs, entertainers, anything you can imagine, we got it."

The network will start airing "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" in January 2018.