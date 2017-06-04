'Love Island' Season 3 Air Date, Latest News: Upcoming Season Features 11 Singles, New Villa, and a Live Aftershow

The British reality dating show "Love Island" is coming back this summer for its third season featuring a new set of male and female singles hoping to find love and summer romance in the island of Majorca in Spain.

Facebook/LoveIslandITV2Promotional banner for the British dating reality series “Love Island.”

Television presenter Caroline Flack will once again be on hand to host the show, which will bring together 6 single women and 5 single men to a villa rumored to be located in the town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca.

Local media reports from Spain have suggested that the upcoming third season of "Love Island" will be based at a house in Sa Real, with a production consisting of no less than 200 people — both cast and crew — to the resort.

According to Booking.com, the luxury villa in question may be one that features a terrace and a garden complete with a seasonal outdoor pool and barbecue.

As the series goes, the contestants will be paired up as soon as they arrive at the villa. However, these initial pairings are not set in stone, and it is up to the single men and women to decide whether they want to give their pre-assigned pairing a shot or try to spark romance with someone else.

And as the norm in many reality series, people will eventually be evicted one by one, but new contestants may arrive in place of them. In the end, the best couple, decided by public vote, will be awarded a cash prize of £50,000.

This year, the series will also be accompanied by a weekly live studio show titled "Love Island: Aftersun," which will air on Sunday nights and will still be hosted by Flack along with special celebrity guests each week. It features some gossip and exclusive exit interviews with evicted contestants.

A video of the single men and women of season 3 was released on the show's official Facebook page. In it, they are introducing themselves in three words and sharing other tidbits like what turns them off in a partner, how they are like in bed, as well as their expectations and strategies once they arrive in the villa.

The third season of the passion-fuelled dating series kicks off the fun, romance, and drama on Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. BST on ITV2.