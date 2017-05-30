Love Your Neighbor - 3 Bible Verses That Will Teach Us How To Love The Way God Wants Us To

"You shall love your neighbor as yourself." – Jesus, Matthew 22:39 (MEV)

PixabayLet's love our neighbors with the love we receive from Christ.

The Bible teaches us to love our neighbor. When we love our neighbor with the love that God expects us to love them with, we actually show proof that God is working through us to love them. After all, the Lord Jesus did say that the world will know that we are His disciples by the love we have for one another.

Would you want to love your neighbor the way God wants you to? I sure do. Here are some Bible verses that will tell us just how we will do that.

Love like Jesus Christ loved us – John 15:12-13

"This is My commandment: that you love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love has no man than this: that a man lay down his life for his friends."

Love even our enemies – Matthew 5:43-48

"You have heard that it was said, 'You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.' But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? And if you greet your brothers only, what are you doing more than others? Do not even the tax collectors do so? Therefore be perfect, even as your Father who is in heaven is perfect."

Love on those who are in need without looking for repayment – Luke 10:30-37

"Jesus answered, "A man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho and fell among thieves, who stripped him of his clothing and wounded him and departed, leaving him half dead. By chance a priest came down that way. And when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. So likewise a Levite, when he came to that place, looked at him and passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was. And when he saw him, he had compassion on him, and went to him and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine. Then he set him on his own donkey and brought him to an inn, and took care of him. The next day when he departed, he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper and said to him, 'Take care of him. I will repay you whatever else you spend when I return.' "Now which of these three do you think was a neighbor to him who fell among the thieves?" [The man] said, "The one who showed mercy on him." Then Jesus said to him, "Go and do likewise.""

Be Jesus' hands and feet today

Friends, I'm sure we all want to be loved. Let us all be Christ's hands and feet reaching out to a world in pain. Let's bring them the love of God through the preaching of the Gospel and kindness that brings glory to the Father (see Mark 16:15; Matthew 5:16).