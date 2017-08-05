Luann D'Agostino Divorce News: Is Infidelity the Cause of 'RHONYC' Star's Split with Tom D'Agostino?

Facebook/countessluanndelesseps Estranged couple LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Jr.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann D'Agostino announced that she and her husband Tom D'Agostino, Jr. are divorcing seven months after their New Year's Eve wedding.

After breaking the news on Twitter that they decided to end their marriage, conflicting sources are trying to shed light on the reason why the D'Agostinos opted to call it quits.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

In an interview with DailyMail, a close friend reportedly said that cheating is to blame for the demise of the short marriage.

"He cheated on her twice and she found out about it. It's just a matter of him not being able to be faithful," the source stated. "He has been a bachelor his entire life, so it was really hard for him to conform to married life. It's just crazy he was never able to be faithful and that's the bottom line."

However, another source close to D'Agostino says that there is no truth to the news that the reason for the split was due to infidelity. "That's not the conversation Tom and Luann had about why their marriage ended. That is not at all why the marriage ended. I don't even know that he did cheat on her," the source said.

On the other hand, Page Six claims that Tom D'Agostino decided to file for divorce because she was spending more time with her French ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay. However, the 52-year-old star insisted that she and the wine merchant are just friends and he has a new girlfriend.

While the actual reason why the D'Agostinos split up has yet to be revealed, the reality TV star released another post on Twitter where she started using her old name LuAnn de Lesseps once again. She also thanked her fans for their unending support.