Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Divorce Updates: Tom Breaks Silence About The Demise Of Their Marriage

Facebook/RHNYC Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps and her estranged husband Tom D'Agostino Jr.

After Luann de Lesseps revealed the real reason why she decided to end their seven-month marriage, her estranged husband Tom D'Agostino finally broke his silence regarding their highly-publicized separation.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, D'Agostino claimed that he fell in love and decided to get married too quickly, then realized that they are no longer in love with each other when they are already living together. "The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love," he also stated.

On her end, the "Real Housewives of New York City" star revealed that the final straw that ended their marriage happened when she found out from the press that D'Agostino met up with an ex-girlfriend behind her back. This reportedly happened before she and her co-stars filmed the reunion episodes for season 9.

The former Countess and the printing mogul were married in a New Year's Eve ceremony in December 2016, then the reality star announced their decision to divorce in early August through a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, de Lesseps' co-star Dorinda Medley expressed her opinion about the reason why the marriage did not work in her latest interview with The Daily Dish podcast.

According to Medley, the two decided to tie the knot too soon and D'Agostino might still be unprepared for the major changes that came his way during their marriage. She also believed that his friends should be blamed for the outcome of their relationship.

"I didn't think that helped that all these old friends that were maybe once-girlfriends that were still all hanging around. Not that anything was going on. I just think a new marriage needs to be left alone," Medley also said in the podcast as reported by Bravo.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star also mentioned that she reached out to de Lesseps immediately after the divorce announcement, and believed that the latter is a strong woman who can immediately get through her painful situation.