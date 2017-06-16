LuAnn de Lesseps News: Former Housewife Alex McCord Reacts About de Lesseps' Recent Wedding

The highly anticipated New Year's Eve wedding between "Real Housewives of New York City" star LuAnn de Lesseps and her beau Tom D'Agostino was finally aired on the show's episode this week.

facebook.com/rhnycLuAnn de Lesseps' wedding finally aired on "The Real Housewives of New York City"

This means the reality TV star will have to drop the "Countess" title from her name since she will no longer use the name of her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

While the new Mrs. D'Agostino previously claimed that she will not have any problems in removing the title after her wedding, her former co-star Alex McCord told Bravo's The Daily Dish that the former's statement might not be true.

"Luann and I have always had our difficulties, and I called her 'a thug in a cocktail dress,' and she's called me many other things. I think there was always this sort of push me-pull you with her and the Countess title," McCord stated in the interview. "I'm not sure how important it was to her or the show or back-and-forth, but if she's able to let it go and move on, that's a really good step forward."

While McCord has not been in contact with de Lesseps since she left the show in season 4, another "The Real Housewives of New York City" co-star Bethenny Frankel expressed her concerns about the union since the start of season 9.

A report cited Frankel's statements about the upcoming wedding, saying de Lesseps is making a big mistake. "I think he's cheating on you and I don't want to see it... I know you want the fantasy. You're rushing. If you're having any doubts, you don't have to do it," the former stated.

However, the wedding still happened. But Dorinda Medley was the only one from the current cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" was invited for the wedding. One of the show's original housewives Jill Zarin was also spotted during the festivities.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of New York City" every Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.