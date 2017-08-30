Luann de Lesseps News: 'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Reveals 'Final Straw' That Ended Her Marriage to Tom D'Agostino Jr.

Facebook/RHNYC Estranged couple Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Jr. in a promo image for 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps finally revealed how she came up with the decision to end her brief marriage with Tom D'Agostino Jr.

In the preview of "Watch What Happens Live One-on-One," de Lesseps talked to franchise host Andy Cohen to shed light on what really happened to her and the printing mogul.

According to the 52-year-old reality star, the final straw that ended their marriage happened just a few days before she and the rest of the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" filmed the reunion episodes for season 9.

"Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people and I didn't know about it. I found out about it the next day in the press so that for me was the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore,'" the former Countess stated.

It was not the first time that D'Agostino was rumored to be seeing a former flame. In season 8, de Lesseps' co-star Bethenny Frankel reportedly showed her a proof that her then-fiancé was caught kissing an ex-girlfriend at New York's Regency Hotel the night before their engagement party. But de Lesseps decided to forgive him at that time and push through with their planned wedding.

Cohen also asked her about the previous report from Page Six claiming that she slapped her estranged husband at a posh restaurant in Manhattan during a very public argument. But the mother-of-two claimed that she never smacked D'Agostino's face. However, she did admit that she grabbed his face to catch his attention.

De Lesseps and D'Agostino tied the knot in a lavish New Year's Eve wedding at The Brazilian Court Hotel in Florida. But she announced that they decided to part ways through a Twitter post in early August.

The "Watch What Happens Live One-on-One" interview will be broadcasted by Bravo on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11 p.m. EDT.