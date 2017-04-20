Lucasfilm to Announce Another 'Star Wars' Spinoff Film in Summer

Amidst having several projects for "Star Wars" that are yet to be released or are still in development, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has recently mentioned that another spinoff for the franchise is going to be announced in summer.

Talking to MTV during the recently concluded Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Kennedy said: "I think we're getting close. My hope would be sometime around the summer. I never want to predict the creative process because it is its own thing, so we're in the midst of those discussions right now."

However, Kennedy did not divulge any specific detail about the yet to be announced spinoff film. But Gamespot recalls that back in 2015, the studio once talked about having a big screen project that revolves around Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch).

According to a 2016 report by Entertainment Weekly, Josh Trank was earlier tapped to helm the Boba Fett spinoff. The project was about to be announced when unfortunately, Trank had to leave the making of the expected film. Since then, the big screen project has been in limbo.

Boba Fett is known as the fierce bounty hunter in the franchise in the galaxy far, far away. The said character is known for his Mandalorian armor, vicious set of weapons, and an ironically silent demeanor. The official "Star Wars" website also describes Boba Fett as: "A genetic clone of his 'father,' bounty hunter Jango Fett, Boba learned combat and martial skills from a young age. Over the course of his career, which included contracts for the Empire and the criminal underworld, he became a legend."

On the other hand, Screen Rant mentioned rumors that suggest the spinoff film could also be about Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness, Ewan McGregor) covering either the times of his isolation or his younger days.

After the successful release of "Rogue One," Lucasfilm and Disney prepares for the premiere of the eighth main film under the franchise called "The Last Jedi," which will be on Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, another spinoff film focused on Han Solo's earlier days has already been confirmed and it is slated to premiere on May 25, 2018. However, producers are yet to announce its official title.

The latest actor to be added in the cast is Woody Harrelson who is going to play the mentor of young Han Solo, to be portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich. "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke is also part of the Han Solo spinoff film cast though her role has yet to be announced. Donald Glover, on the other hand, is going to play the young Lando Calrissian.