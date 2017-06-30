Lucasfilms Hires Acting Coach to Bring Out Better Performance from 'Han Solo' Alden Ehrenreich

Following Phil Lord and Chris Miller's departure from the "Han Solo" film project last week, it seems that the problems aren't over yet for the upcoming film. Now latest reports claim that Lucasfilms are not particularly impressed with Alden Ehrenreich, who will play Han Solo in the film, and have now brought in acting coaches for the actor.

Facebook/StarWarsLucasfilms reportedly hired an acting coach during the film's late stages in order to produce a better performance from Alden Ehrenreich.

When news of a "Star Wars" spin-off first broke out, fans were skeptical after finding out that it will be centered on a young Han Solo. By "young," that means Harrison Ford would not be able to portray the character since he is clearly not of a young age. Now there is no question that Han Solo is one of the most loved characters of the "Star Wars" film series but most of that is because of Ford's portrayal of the character. Bringing in a new actor to play the iconic character means there is much to live up to and fans fear that the lead actor, or in this case Ehrenreich, won't be able to give justice to the role.

Now it looks like the people from Lucasfilms felt the same with Ehrenreich's portrayal as they have called in an acting coach during the late stages of the film. The timing is particularly questionable seeing as they could've hired an acting coach right from the beginning since they are fairly common in the world of film making.

Last week, directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord were axed from the "Han Solo" project reportedly due to growing "deep fundamental differences," with Lucasfilms' president Kathleen Kennedy as well as with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan as the cause of their firing.

The problems coming into light with the "Han Solo" project is definitely making devoted "Star Wars" fans nervous as to how the new film will be or if it will be worthy of the "Star Wars" name.