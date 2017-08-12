'Lucifer' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Love Triangle Brewing Next Season?

Fans of the devilishly handsome fallen angel eagerly await the return of "Lucifer" this October. For the moment, FOX has already released the titles of the first three episodes of the season offering hints on what is going to happen.

Facebook/Lucifer "Lucifer" season 3 will immediately pick up from its season 2 finale.

Episode 3's title was recently revealed on show's official Twitter account and keeps to its unique brand of religiously tinged comedy. "What Would Lucifer Do?" which is a twist on Charles Sheldon's famous quote "What Would Jesus Do?" certainly carries the type of humor the show is known for.

Ep. 303 "What Would Lucifer Do?" was written by @jKn1ng and directed by @eagleegilsson -- Show them some love! #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/EJjSEs5Tmb — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) August 8, 2017

The episode, written by Jason Ning and to be directed by Eagle Egilsson, is set to air on Oct. 16. As the title suggests, it seems the Devil-turned-nightclub owner will have to face a choice, what this choice is exactly is still unclear.

Back in the season 2 finale of "Lucifer," the question of how the titular character (Tom Ellis) got his wings back was answered. It seems that God, wanting to manipulate him, brought him back his wings wanting him to do good things.

That obviously does not work as Lucifer will return to his old habits. Ellis also said that his character seems to have had enough of his father's manipulations and decides to rebel.

Aside from daddy issues, Lucifer will also have to deal with competition for Chloe's (Lauren German) heart in the form of Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling). Pierce, a police lieutenant, gets on the Devil's bad side due to his connection to Chloe. It also doesn't help that he is the complete opposite of Ellis' character in that he's reserved, strategic and well-respected.

Season 3 is expected to have four standalone episodes following the scheduling problems encountered in season 2. These won't affect the show's dynamic, however, and might as well be considered fillers.

"Lucifer" season 3 premieres with episode 1, titled "They're Back, Aren't They," on Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX. It will be followed by episode 2, "The One with the Baby Carrot."