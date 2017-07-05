'Lucifer' Season 3 Episode 1 Synopsis: How Did the Fallen Angel Get His Wings Back?

In preparation for this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), WBTV has launched the synopses for the first episodes of their shows, including FOX's fantasy police procedural TV series "Lucifer."

As revealed in the synopsis of "Lucifer" season 3 episode 1, fans will finally have the answer to last season's cliffhanger: Where is Lucifer (Tom Ellis)? It seems like the fallen angel will be making his way back to San Diego next season. In addition, the episode is expected to feature the story behind his getting his wings back.

"Lucifer" is slated to appear at SDCC 2017. That means fans should expect to hear new details about the upcoming season at the big event.

Ellis will appear on the panel for the show. He will be joined by his co-stars Lauren German, who portrays Chloe Decker, Rachell Harris (Linda Martin), Kevin Alejandro (Detective Daniel Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), and Tricia Helfer (Charlotte Richards, Lucifer's mom). Executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich will also be at the event.

While it remains unclear if Lucifer's mom will be back next season, Charlotte Richards, who was used as her vessel will have a huge role in season 3. Speaking to TV Line, Garcia teased, "I don't know if we'll see the Goddess back, but we'll definitely see Tricia. She's such an icon and such a talented actor."

Attendees should expect to see a special video presentation for the forthcoming third season of the series. The cast and execs will also be entertaining questions from the fans.

The event will take place from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center. The panel for "Lucifer" will be at Indigo Ballroom on Saturday, July 22, from 1:50 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

"Lucifer" season 3 returns on FOX on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.