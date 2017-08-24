'Lucifer' Season 3 News: More Details About Standalone Episodes Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/Lucifer) "Lucifer" season 3 will immediately pick up from its season 2 finale.

New details about the extra episodes in "Lucifer" season 3 have been revealed.

Aside from the huge cliffhanger in season 2, fans are also looking forward to the previously announced bonus episodes for season 3. The previous installment ran for only 18 episodes, which meant the final four will be included in this fall's run.

Reports note that fans can expect to learn more about the other characters in the bonus episodes. However, they will not be directly linked to anything else in the storyline because they were not filmed in order.

In an interview, co-showrunner Joe Henderson teased a Maze-centric episode that will show a different side of Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). "There's an episode that's Maze-centric — sort of like our take on James Bond, if he was a female demon assassin — so when that episodes airs, we'll start a whole bunch of story for Maze's character," he told TVLine.

There will also be an episode focusing on Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Ella (Aimee Garcia) as they head to Las Vegas. Henderson revealed that the trip to Sin City will open new storylines for the characters of Ella and Chloe (Lauren German).

Additionally, another standalone features Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris) in an emotional situation. The fourth, on the other hand, is quite different because it will be a flashback. The said episode takes viewers to a trip down memory lane as it tells the story of Lucifer's first day roaming the streets of Los Angeles.

It was also reported that episode 5 of this season is titled "Chloe Does Lucifer." How the story plays out remains to be seen, but there is a possibility that Chloe will somehow imitate Lucifer.

Season 2 left off with an unconscious Lucifer. When he wakes up, he realizes that he is in the middle of a desert and his wings was restored.

The third season of "Lucifer" premieres Monday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.