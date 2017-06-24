'Lucifer' Season 3 Release Date: Premiere Date Set for This Fall

When FOX's supernatural police procedural drama "Lucifer" returns in the fall with an all-new season, the titular character will face a new adversary, lead actor Tom Ellis teased.

Facebook/LuciferonFOX "Lucifer" to face a new adversary

In an interview with DC All Access, Ellis shared a few details about the upcoming third season of the show. He said that Lucifer will be thrust into a battle against a new adversary. According to the actor, the title character will be put to the test "in ways that he has not been tested yet."

Not much has been said about this unnamed antagonist, and Ellis did not say more about the new character.

When asked if season 3 will feature new family members, Ellis admitted that it is always a possibility. "Given that they don't particularly play by the rules of humanity there's always a chance that other people can come back," he said.

With that in mind, there is still a chance for Lucifer's mother Charlotte (Tricia Helfer), who retreated to a different universe, to return to Earth next season.

The upcoming installment of the show is expected to come with more episodes than the last since it will launch the four remaining standalone episodes from season 2.

According to executive producer Joe Henderson, they did not expect to receive an extra four-episode order. Hence, they only prepared for an 18-episode arc. Nevertheless, they were able to play around with these four episodes. With these surprise additions, the exec shared that they were able to explore the fan-favorite characters. Moreover, they were able to try out new formats as well.

Starting this fall, when "Lucifer" season 3 returns on FOX, it will take over "Gotham's" time slot on Monday nights. Fans can catch "Lucifer" on its brand-new time slot, on Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. EDT.

More updates should arrive in the following months.