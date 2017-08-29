'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Charlotte Will Be Back, Upcoming Episode to Focus on Her

(Photo: Facebook/Lucifer) "Lucifer" season 3 will immediately pick up from its season 2 finale.

It was already revealed a few months back that Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) is alive. Now, it has been made official that the character is returning in "Lucifer" season 3.

In fact, her comeback will happen early in the season. The writers of the show confirmed on Twitter that episode 4 is titled "Welcome Back, Charlotte Richards." This is as revealing as they could get.

Ep 304: "Welcome Back, Charlotte Richards" written by @chris_rafferty & directed by Nathan Hope. Guess who it's about?

Last week, writer Chris Rafferty shared a photo with Helfer from the set of "Lucifer" season 3 for the filming of the episode the character is central to.

Look who's back on set! @trutriciahelfer returns to #Lucifer Season 3

Following the season 2 finale, it was understood by some that Charlotte will be out of the picture for good with Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) Mom seemingly back in Heaven. However, executive producer Joe Henderson revealed to Buddy TV what her real fate is.

The only thing I'll say is Charlotte Richards is breathing at the end of the finale. When it comes to Mom, we'll see. She's a great character and archetype. The question just becomes as we figure things out what story we have, right now, she's off in her own world and building her own things. I'm sure it's something we'll probably come back to at some point.

Apart from Charlotte, fans will also get to see a new character named Marcus Pierce to be played by "Smallville" alum Tom Welling. He appears to have knowledge on who The Sinnerman is, the guy after Lucifer.

Welling has already been spotted on set with Entertainment Weekly sharing some behind the scenes photos. Since the production for "Lucifer" season 3 has just started, fans can expect his entrance to take place early in the season.

Fans will see Lucifer and Marcus work together in the new season to take down The Sinnerman. It is unclear if Marcus has a connection to the supernatural or celestial world. What Welling teased to TV Guide, however, is that he is around "for a reason" and "for a purpose."