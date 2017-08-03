'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Episode 2 Titled 'The One With the Baby Carrot'

Facebook/Lucifer "Lucifer" season 3 will immediately pick up from its season 2 finale.

While "Lucifer" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than October, the title of its upcoming episode 2 has already been released.

After "Lucifer" writers revealed in their official Twitter account that the first episode of "Lucifer" season 3 would come with an official title of "They're Back, Aren't They?," the official Twitter handle of the show has recently announced that its episode 2 will come with the title "The One With the Baby Carrot." Just like the reveal on the title of its season 3 premiere episode, though, no hint was shared on how the story of "Lucifer" season 3 episode 2 will pan out.

Despite the lack of an episode synopsis, though, the title of "Lucifer" season 3 episode 2 still managed to have the people talking about it. Many could not help but point out that the episode title is similar to the episode titles of the now defunct hit sitcom "Friends," whose all episodes in its ten years of existence came with titles that used the phrases "The One Where" or "The One With." Because of this, some are now speculating that the upcoming episode will somehow have a reference to the hit classic sitcom.

The title of #Lucifer Ep. 301 is: "They're Back Again, Aren't They?" Written by @Ildymojo and directed by Karen Gaviola. pic.twitter.com/uFiYK1g17N — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) July 10, 2017

While it remains unclear as to how the first two episodes of "Lucifer" season 3 will pan out, fans can expect that the upcoming season 3 of the series will feature Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) trying to prove to his dad, God, that he is a devil rather than an angel. To recall, Lucifer got his angel wings back when he woke up in the desert in the season 2 finale of the series, and Lucifer will be aware that he got his wings back because of God. However, as God is trying to send him a message, Lucifer will do everything to prove that he is not worthy of his wings.

"Because the wings mean an awful lot to Lucifer. Not just that he looks like an angel and all that sort of stuff, but it's about his father's perception and control of (him). Lucifer doesn't want to be defined by anyone other than himself, and so as hard as he believes his Dad is pushing back to say, 'You are this,' Lucifer's going to push back even harder in the other direction. So, I think the result of that means that we might get some extra devilish behavior," revealed Ellis to Hypable during the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017.

"Lucifer" returns to FOX for its season 3 beginning Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. EDT.