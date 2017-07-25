'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Who Gave Back Lucifer's Wings?

Facebook/LuciferonFOX A still image from a preview trailer of "Lucifer" Season 3, as featured on the FOX series' official Facebook page.

"Lucifer" season 3 has a sizzle reel out for the San Diego Comic-Con, and fans are wondering just what is up with Lucifer's brand new pair of wings. The cast sat down and shared a few details on what's coming when the show returns on Oct. 2.

Right off the bat, the teaser released by FOX as a preview for the coming fall premiere of "Lucifer" season 3 had fans wondering who gave him his wings back. In an interview with TV Line on Sunday, July 23, the cast dropped a few hints about some of the scenes shown in the SDCC teaser.

Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer in the show, lets out that the reason behind the wings will drive a good part of the story for the third season of the show. To sum it up, it was Lucifer's dad who's behind it all — for what reason, it's up to Lucifer to find out.

The titular character, however, is not in the mood to appease his father. The moment he gets back to civilization, Lucifer sets out to be more of a devil rather than an angel, going back to his season 1 antics in style.

Interspersed with scenes of Lucifer gambling, drinking and playing around with women, fans got to see a few more glimpses of the other characters. One of them, Ella (Aimee Garcia), inexplicably shows up wearing a Las Vegas showgirl outfit.

The actress confirmed that this comes about as just one of the absurd situation she gets into while traveling with Lucifer, calling back to her own past connections to Las Vegas.

Chloe (Lauren German) shares an unexpected kiss with her ex-husband Dan (Kevin Alejandro), to top off the surprises that keep on coming in the teaser reel.

Ellis, however, cautions viewers that some of the preview scenes may not be events that took place in the show's present timeline. Could they be flashbacks of some sort? Fans can find out more when the show returns in about a couple of months.

"Lucifer" season 3 premieres on Monday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.