'Luke Cage' Season 2 News: Filming Kicks Off This Week in New York

The sophomore season of "Luke Cage" started filming this week. After a successful debut season, the series has managed to maintain its charm and make fans want to see more of the man with indestructible skin.

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCagePromotional image for "Luke Cage."

Although season 2 will not air until 2018, fans still have the chance to see Luke on "The Defenders," which premieres later this year. According to reports, the show's second season will pick up from the events in "The Defenders" and "Luke Cage" season 1. The series will also see actor Mike Colter reprise his role as the titular character.

With season 2 kicking off filming this week, it looks like Marvel and Netflix are not breaking their partnership soon. In fact, if "Luke Cage" will continue to draw viewers next season, the network and studio might then just continue teaming up for more renewals in the future.

Luke Cage was first introduced in the "Jessica Jones" series. When the character got its own show, fans did not find it hard to like it. It was not just because of Colter's impressive characterization, but also because of the other interesting characters introduced in the show. Characters like Misty Knight, Mariah Dillard and Shades have all made Luke Cage's world more interesting. And while there are no official updates yet as to who the new ones are to join season 2, one thing is for sure: More supporting characters will be introduced in the new installment and are probably already filming by now.

Reports claimed that "Luke Cage" season 2 is currently filming in New York. Although there is no word yet as to who among its cast members are there, there are speculations that Colter is one of them. Now that filming for the new season is in full swing, fans can expect set photos and clips to surface anytime soon.

"Luke Cage" season 2 is set to arrive in 2018. Meanwhile, fans can catch their favorite character on "The Defenders," which arrives on Aug. 18 on Netflix.