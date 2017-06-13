'Luke Cage' Season 2 News: Lucy Liu Spotted on Set; 'Kill Bill' Star to Direct Netflix Series?

Lucy Liu might be the newest cast member or director for "Luke Cage" season 2.

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCagePromotional image for "Luke Cage."

The "Kill Bill" star has been spotted on the show's New York set last week as filming continues for season 2. She was later photographed getting coffee with Luke Cage himself, Mike Colter. Although it would be safe to assume that Liu will be joining the cast, she could also be in the series as a director.

Reports note thay Liu has previously served as director for her show "Elementary," in which she plays Dr. Watson opposite Jonny Lee Miller's Sherlock Holmes. Almost all episodes of "Luke Cage" season 1 had a different director, but it's worth noting that they were all primarily cinematographers, directors or writers. The 48-year-old would be the first actor to direct and episode of "Luke Cage."

Liu is best known for her role in the spy movie franchise "Charlie's Angels." She previously worked alongside "Luke Cage" star Rosario Dawson for Disney's animated film "Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast." Liu would be a great addition to the show's cast since she did fighting scenes in her previous films.

Meanwhile, new set photos from MCU Exchange show Claire Temple (Dawson) and Luke sharing a romantic moment. The series of images hints that Luke and Claire will continue to be an item in the next season.

Die-hard comic book fans might not approve of Luke and Claire's relationship since the hero of Harlem is supposed to end up with Jessica Jones. Viewers should keep in mind that the photos are just from the first week of filming, which means a lot can still happen between the two characters.

"Luke Cage" season 2, along with new installments of "Jessica Jones" and "Daredevil," will premiere next year on Netflix. Before his stand-alone series debuts, Luke will be seen in "The Defenders" in August.