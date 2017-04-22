'Luke Cage' Season 2 News: Simone Missick's Tweet Hints Filming to Start Soon?

A tweet from actress Simone Missick led fans to believe that the filming of the Netflix series Marvel's "Luke Cage" will start sometime soon.

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCagePromotional image for "Luke Cage."

"Luke Cage" features the titular superhero from Marvel comics portrayed by Mike Colter. The character is known for being an ex-convict who decided to start fighting for a good cause using his unbreakable skin and superhuman strength.

In "Luke Cage," Missick plays Misty Knight, a detective from the New York Police Department at Harlem with a high level of interest in learning more about Luke.

Both Marvel and Netflix have been quiet about the development of "Luke Cage's" second season since the upcoming installment has been confirmed as early as December 2016.

However, earlier this week, Missick shared a photo of herself on her Twitter page while in her workout clothes with the caption "Day 1: Back at it." One of the hashtags included in the post was #mistyknight which led many to believe that the actress will soon be at work again at the "Luke Cage" set.

It is also important to note that other Netflix-Marvel titles ("Jessica Jones" and "Defenders") are currently in production and it sounds unlikely that the studios involved will start another project without finishing any of the productions underway.

So Screen Rant suggests that Missick might have just merely started her personal training for the role. However, it could still be a good indication that the start of "Luke Cage's" production will take place soon.

Meanwhile, a fan has recently spotted some markings on a post that is known to be used for "Luke Cage" season 1 in Port Washington, New York. Through Twitter, the fan shared a yellow sign that bears the word "TIARA" which refers to the working title of the show's first season.

Luke Cage isn't filming season 2 yet? Maybe reusing these signs for something else? #tiara https://t.co/oxtMYbZOg5 — olv (@olv) April 19, 2017

However, OLV clarifies that the series is not filming yet and that the sign cards might be being used for something else.

The latest Marvel series to premiere on Netflix is "Iron Fist" and it was made available just last month. Meanwhile, the next project to arrive this year on the streaming platform is called "The Defenders" where fans will see Luke with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones), and Daredevil (Charlie Cox).