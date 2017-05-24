'Luke Cage' Season 2 News, Spoilers, Release Date: Showrunner Describes Second Installment as 'Bulletproof Dopeness'

After Marvel's "The Defenders" premieres in August on Netflix and makes its first season run, its major characters will be parting ways once again and going back to their respective shows. This includes Luke Cage. Recently, "Luke Cage's" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker teased fans about what is in store for them in season 2.

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCagePromotional image for "Luke Cage."

The showrunner revealed that season 2 of "Luke Cage" will feature a Marvel twist of some sort while maintaining the same feel offered by season 1. Asked what fans can expect from the upcoming season, Coker said "bulletproof dopeness."

"It feels like a real Harlem and a real New York, but at the same time, has that Marvel twist— the Marvel twist with Netflix's reach. That's really this combination of all those factors that I think made season 1 really a great ride, and hopefully we can maintain that same feel," he told Mashable in an interview.

Coker went on to compare "Luke Cage" season 2 to the second album of American hip hop group "A Tribe Called Quest," titled "Low End Theory." According to him, season 2 will take "Luke Cage" to the next level.

The showrunner says his hope is make season 2 be in some ways similar to the previous installment but there will also be some added depth and direction to it. "So I'm hoping that we avoid the sophomore jinx in that, because we know what we have in Mike [Colter], because we know what we have in our cast, that we're just pushing deeper," said Coker.

Talking about the music to be featured in season 2, Coker said he would not reveal it just yet. However, he said he would like to call the upcoming season as bulletproof "Lemonade," as it resembles a musical tone poem while becoming part of a superhero story at the same time.

"Luke Cage" season 2 is expected to be out early next year, but that has yet to be confirmed. However, fans can still see the defender of Harlem in "The Defenders," which premieres on Aug. 18 on Netflix.