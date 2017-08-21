'Luke Cage' Season 2 Plot News: What Happens to Luke After 'The Defenders'?

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage Promotional image for "Luke Cage."

While "The Defenders" has just started streaming on Friday, Aug. 18, many fans are now wondering how the events in the said miniseries will affect Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and the story of the second season of his standalone Netflix original series.

In "The Defenders," the unbreakable superhuman portrayed by Colter goes up against a powerful adversary named Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) alongside the rest of the Marvel-Netflix superheroes, namely Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

As for Luke's future following "The Defenders," Colter said in a recent interview with Moviefone that one of the main changes his character has to adjust to is operating outside secrecy.

"The most exciting part about moving him forward from here is trying to figure out really how to actually live a life now. He's lived a life in secrecy, on the run. Now it's about living a life with this 'impediment,'" Colter further explained.

Colter elaborated that being a superhero, in Luke's perspective, is not always a good thing, which is why he called it an impediment.

As to what he wants to explore more with his character, Colter said: "What's going to be really interesting for the second season, is seeing how he handles these newfound freedoms. ... And what is it like to sort of be a person that when you walk down the street, everybody knows who he is?"

Recently, Jones also told Digital Spy how "The Defenders" feels like the culmination of the Marvel-Netflix universe's phase 1, thus opening another significant phase of the franchise for the four characters.

Jones explained in the same interview that the events in the end of "The Defenders" are "going to rock everyone's world" and that "people aren't going to be the same."

On other related news to "Luke Cage" season 2, Colter is joined by several new cast members Gabrielle Dennis and Mustafa Shakir, who will both play to-be-introduced villainous characters Tilda Johnson, aka Nightshade, and Bushmaster, respectively.

"Luke Cage" season 2 is slated to premiere in 2018.