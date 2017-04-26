'Luke Cage' Season 2 Plot Rumors: Bushmaster is the Next Villain?

A recently leaked character breakdown suggests that the next season's villain to go up against Luke Cage (Mike Colter) could be Bushmaster.

Promotional image for "Luke Cage."

The YouTube channel called That Hashtag Show reports that they have learned from their "usual sources" that the "Luke Cage" production team has sent out a casting call for two characters codenamed Byron and Tamara.

The character breakdown for Byron says the show needs an actor who is 30 to 45 years old whose height is 6 feet or taller. The description says the character is Jamaican but the role is "open to Black Caribbean or African Descent."

The Byron character is further described as "the smartest man any room, the most effortlessly powerful man in any situation. A natural leader, brimming with resentment but focused on justice. Physically fit and wildly intelligent."

The actor who will play the Byron role has to speak "with a native accent" from Jamaica, the Caribbean, or Africa. Byron is going to be a series regular. That Hashtag Show then speculates that the description resembles what the Bushmaster would be.

Bushmaster was first introduced in the Marvel comics franchise in 1977 as a crime boss, organizer and financier originally known as John McIver. He and his brother, Quincy McIver, grew up in an unknown island in the Caribbean Sea.

The Hashtag Show adds that in "Luke Cage" season 2, the Bushmaster might be running "a legitimate business" situated in New York. The report also speculates that the commotion going around New York might lure Bushmaster to the area where he can carry out his crime-related activities.

It is also being speculated that season 2 might cover Dr. Burnstein's attempt of reproducing his experiment that gave Luke his superhuman strength and Bushmaster could be the subject of it.

Meanwhile, That Hashtag Show named actor Evan Park as one of the possible actors to take the role but it is still uncertain whether someone has been signed up for the Bushmaster role already.

Aside from Byron, "Luke Cage" season 2 adds another season regular named Tamara in the casting call. In the character breakdown, she is described as "a brilliant, confident business owner who prides herself on her independence." The actress to play the Tamara role needs to be a "strong singer," African American, and in her mid-20's to early 30's.

That Hashtag Show is wildly guessing that Tamara could be a rework of Luke's only brother named James in the comics. Marvel fans know James never wanted to be linked to anything that has something to do with Luke. The report mentioned Amina Robinson is one likely actress to take the role.