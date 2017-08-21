'Luke Cage' Season 2 Plot Rumors: Mike Colter Wants to Explore Luke's Newfound Freedom

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage Promotional image for "Luke Cage."

Mike Colter is back as Luke Cage in "The Defenders," where he is joined by Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. Recently, the actor shared what he wanted to explore in the new season of his solo series, "Luke Cage 2," which is currently in production.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Colter revealed that season 2 will infuse more pop culture and will tackle more social and racial issues. Although plot details for the new season of "Luke Cage" are still few and far between, reports suggest that the Netflix miniseries "The Defenders" will set the stage for it. "The Defenders" will follow the four super-powered characters as they try to take down the major villain in the show, Sigourney Weaver's Alexandra, as well as thwart the dark plans of the Hand.

In a recent promotional event for "The Defenders," Colter talked about his hopes for the new season of his upcoming solo series and revealed that what excites him most about "Luke Cage" season 2 is how his character will handle his newfound freedom.

"So what I want to explore, and what's going to be really interesting for the second season, is seeing how he handles these newfound freedoms. What does it open up for him? How does his life change from now on moving forward? And what is it like to sort of be a person that when you walk down the street, everybody knows who he is?" Colter told Moviefone.

The finale of season 1 saw Luke Cage behind bars. However, there are speculations that his stint inside the Seagate Prison will not last too long since "The Defenders" already saw him back on the streets of New York. Also, the "Luke Cage" season 2 set video showed Colter coolly taking a stroll outside.

The premiere date of "Luke Cage" season 2 has not yet been announced.