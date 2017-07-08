'Luke Cage' Season 2 Release Date, Cast News: Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis Join Netflix Series

(Photo: Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage) A promotional photo of Netflix's superhero series "Luke Cage."

Marvel Television and Netflix have recently announced the addition of two cast members for the upcoming second season of "Marvel's Luke Cage."

In season 2, "The Deuce" actor Mustafa Shakir and "Rosewood" actress Gabrielle Dennis will be playing the roles of John McIver and Tilda Johnson, respectively.

McIver's character is described as a natural-born leader who exudes a lot of charisma. However, his mission in Harlem is all about vengeance. Johnson, on the other hand, is an amazing doctor who shares a difficult history with Harlem. In this part of New York, trouble always seems to find her no matter how much she tries to steer clear of it.

In the Marvel comic books, McIver is the villain Bushmaster, a criminal mastermind who has faced off with the likes of Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Meanwhile, Johnson is a genius-level criminal named Nightshade, However, it is unclear at the moment whether the Netflix series will feature these two characters as Luke Cage's enemies or will be given different destinies in their storyline.

"Mustafa's incredible presence and power ignited us from our first meeting, and Gabrielle brings the charm and smarts to a very complicated role," executive producer Jeph Loeb said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Both will be wonderful additions to our already magnificent cast."

"I can't wait for audiences to see the compelling paces we put both Mustafa and Gabrielle through," Cheo Hodari Coker, the series' showrunner, added. "From the moment you see each of them on screen, I feel they will be powerful additions to the world of Marvel and Harlem's Luke Cage."

The two actors will be joining returning lead star Mike Colter, who plays the titular character Luke Cage. They will also be working with other members of the cast such as Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard, and Theo Rossi as Shades.

"Marvel's Luke Cage" is executive produced by Coker and Loeb, along with fellow executive producers Aïda Croal and Jim Chory.

Colter will reprise his role as Luke Cage in the upcoming Netflix superhero series "Marvel's The Defenders," which debuts on Aug. 18. The second season of "Luke Cage," on the other hand, is set to premiere in 2018.