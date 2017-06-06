'Luke Cage' Season 2 Release Date News: Netflix to Drop Follow-Up Installment Next Year

The release date for the second season of "Marvel's Luke Cage" has been announced.

facebook/MarvelsLukeCage Promo photo for "Marvel's Luke Cage"

According to a video that was posted by Entertainment Weekly, the return of the former convict turned superhero will happen in 2018. But the video did not specify the exact date of the show's season 2 premiere.

While Netflix and Marvel have yet to confirm the premiere date of "Luke Cage" season 2, showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker told Mashable that the plot for the show's upcoming installment will not be hinted at in the soon-to-be-released "The Defenders" crossover miniseries where Luke Cage (Mike Colter) will appear with Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), who all have their respective titular shows on Netflix.

Coker compared Luke Cage and the rest of the other superheroes' presence in "The Defenders" to the Wu-Tang Clan.

"Say that Luke Cage is Ghostface, say that Jessica Jones is Method Man. It's like they're all kind of part of the same clique, but each record sounds different," the showrunner stated.

He also said that their stories are not exactly dependent on each other.

"But because it's the same crews, and the same family, the same feel, it's all interconnected — but it doesn't mean that one really dictates the direction of the other."

Meanwhile, Colter revealed during the Comicpalooza panel last month that Luke and Jessica's reunion in "The Defenders" could reignite the old flame between them.

"I can tease you that there may or may not be something between them," Colter reportedly said during the panel. "I mean, it's great. You get to see Luke and Jessica together again on screen. Hopefully, you'll all be satisfied seeing how it moves to another storyline."

More details about "Marvel's Luke Cage" are expected to be revealed by Marvel and Netflix soon.