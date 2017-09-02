'Luke Cage' Season 2 Spoilers: Misty Knight Will Have Her Bionic Prosthetic Arm Next Season

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage Promotional image for "Luke Cage."

A recent photo teaser for the upcoming "Luke Cage" season 2 shows Misty Knight (Simone Missick) sporting her famous bionic prosthetic arm.

"Luke Cage" is a Netflix original series based on Marvel's same name superhero. The titular character is portrayed by Mike Colter. In the comic books as well as in the show, Luke is famously known for his unbreakable skin and for being an ex-convict who decided to start fighting crimes with his powers.

The said photo teaser was exclusively shared in an Entertainment Weekly report.

Fans of the Netflix-Marvel shows will recall that Misty Knight lost her right arm after villain Bakuto (Ramón Rodríguez) attacked her in the recently released "The Defenders" miniseries.

"The Defenders" is another Marvel-Netflix original series where the characters from "Luke Cage," "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and "Iron Fist" converged to face one great enemy trying to destroy New York City.

Ultimately, all the upcoming seasons of the said Netflix shows will pick off from where its respective previous installments ended and will include what happened in "The Defenders."

In Misty Knight's case, losing her arm leads to her having the bionic prosthetic arm that comic book fans knew she would have from the start.

Apart from the one photo shared on EW, the plot that leads to Misty Knight having that bionic prosthetic arm remains unknown.

On the other hand, it is important to note that in the comic books, Misty Knight lost her arm after responding to a bomb attack call. The mission did not end well and it forced her to abruptly end her rising career in the New York Police Department.

However, she soon started fighting crime again after Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, invented the bionic arm for her. It gave her the superhuman strength she needed to ward off enemies in New York. She fought alongside Iron Fist who also became her lover in the comic books.

Considering the narrative of how Misty Knight lost her arm in "The Defenders," it is unlikely that Marvel and Netflix will keep the part where Tony Stark shows up to give her a new bionic arm.

"The Defenders" is now streaming on Netflix while "Luke Cage" season 2 is expected to premiere in 2018.