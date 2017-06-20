'Luke Cage' Season 2 Spoilers: Set Photos Feature Claire Temple, Lucy Liu from 'Elementary'

With Netflix's recent activity of cancelling shows like "Sense8" and "The Get Down," many fans were worried about "Luke Cage." Fortunately, the Marvel series did not get the axe and filming has officially begun for "Luke Cage" season 2.

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage"Luke Cage" season 2 to feature Lucy Liu

"I'm about to start next month. When the 'Defenders' comes out on August 18, that'll be something we can hold onto for a little while and we can enjoy that. And hopefully, we'll get to see Luke Cage out early next year," Mike Colter, who plays Luke Cage, told MCU Exchange in May.

Considering Netflix's reputation to allot at least nine months for filming a new season and an additional one to two months more for post-production, "Luke Cage" season 2 will not probably be here until 2018. Meanwhile, recent spoilers gave way to some treats for fans.

For one, fans of the Luke and Jessica Jones relationship would be disappointed to know that Rosario Dawson is returning for the second season as Claire Temple. According to reports, the set pictures released indicate that Luke and Claire will be going strong for "Luke Cage" season 2. One of the pictures actually portrays them in formal wear with Luke looking at Claire like she is the only one he sees. Romantic as that may be, fans will not have to wait another year for more scenes between the two. "The Defenders" will feature both and it is scheduled to land on Netflix on Aug. 18.

Other sources also reveal that "Kill Bill" and "Elementary" actress Lucy Liu was spotted on set, feeding rumors that she will have a cameo appearance in "Luke Cage" season 2. Considering her experience in crime-fighting films and series, fans are expecting her screen time to be worth the wait. Rumors and speculations say that Liu might be featured in one episode only. Regardless, it would be interesting to see her in Marvel's universe.

"Luke Cage" season 2 has no official release date yet, but fans can enjoy the first season on Netflix.