'Luther' Season 5 Spoilers: Idris Elba to Return as Lead

It has recently been confirmed that Idris Elba will return to "Luther," reprising his role in four episodes in the fifth season run of the drama series. BBC America made the announcement on Monday, June 12, and the network revealed more details about the upcoming season of the show.

BBC America also confirmed that series creator Neil Cross is back in the writer's chair, at least for the four episodes that Idris Elba will be starring in. Cross has written the script for the four-part installment of "Luther," which will feature the "Beasts of No Nation" star, according to TV Line.

Season 5 will answer a lot of questions from fans and followers of the show following the events of season 4. "Now what? It's a question Idris and I get asked a lot," Cross said during the announcement to the press.

"What happened to [DCI] John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood-red London?" Cross added, noting how the character of Idris Elba was last seen at the latest season of the series.

Cross commented on the sheer amount of unfinished business that will be coming back to plague Luther in the coming season, coupled with the questions that nobody seems to have the answer to. Elba himself is also looking forward to reprising his role, as he expressed in a statement after BBC America's announcement.

"Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on," Elba said.

The actor has been awarded the Golden Globe, as well as the Screen Actor Guild title, for his lead role in the drama series wherein he played Luther, a brilliant detective who is flawed by his impulsive side and is deeply disturbed by the darker side of humanity.

He also earned multiple Emmy Award nominations for his performance.