Luxury Lamborghini Alpha One Smartphone Release Date, Specs, Price News: $2,450 Phone Runs Android Nougat

South Korea-based Incumate Inc. just launched their single luxury smartphone model for their "Tonino Lamborghini" brand, not to be confused with the carmaker. The Alpha One is now available online and in select shops worldwide.

Incumate, Inc. The Alpha One by Tonino Lamborghini is marketed as a fusion of Italian design and the latest phone technology.

The phone is now available worldwide from select retailers in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, according to their press release on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The specs list of the phone places it a notch under most flagship phones out in the market today. The luxury phone has a 5.5-inch display at 2,560 by 1,440-pixel resolution protected by "Gorilla," according to their official website.

It reportedly has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. A microSD slot is also available to bump this up to 128 GB if the user chooses to. A 3,250 mAh battery powers the handset.

It has a single 20-megapixel camera at the rear capable of 4K resolution video recording and image stabilization, with an 8-megapixel camera at the front. A fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support and Android Nougat rounds out the phone's features list.

Prices start at $2,450, and the company only accepts PayPal for online sales. The luxury phone is allegedly available at the Levant luxury boutique in the Dubai Mall, as well as the "highest-level hotels in UAE." U.K. buyers, meanwhile, might find this handset at Harrods in London.

Min Byeong-Gon, Vice President of DASAN Networks notes the importance of these retail spots. "Entering Harrods and the Dubai Mall means that Alpha-One has been recognized worldwide as a premium smartphone thanks to its innovative specs and the brand's added value," he said.

The Alpha One is being marketed as a combination of luxury materials and technology in a modern package, using hand-crafted Italian leather and "liquid alloy" to craft the phone.

The video below shows some key components of the new Tonino Lamborghini Alpha One, now available online and in select luxury stores around the globe.