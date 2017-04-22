Lyrids Meteor Shower 2017 Dates, When and How to See Meteor Shower

The Lyrid meteor shower will soon light up the sky. So those who want to see the Lyrid meteors, they better gear up as later this day will be one of the best times to see it.

(Photo: Reuters)The Leonid Meteor Shower 2012.

Yes, it is correct, "one of the best times." Meaning stargazers will not only witness the meteor shower tonight. They can observe it on Sunday as well.

According to Jet Populsion Laboratory, NASA's research institute in California, Lyrid meteors will peak in the morning of April 22. The peak time will be before dawn.

Stargazers could witness up to 18 meteors per hour — of course, that depends on the weather. If stargazers are in an area away from light pollution, they should see the Lyrid meteors without using any astronomical equipment. People living in the Northern Hemisphere are lucky enough to witness this spectacular astronomical event as it will be visible in their area.

Those who will not be able to see the Lyrids meteor shower, do not worry though as this happens annually. Lyrids meteor shower is active every year from April 16 to 25.

Fascinated with Lyrid meteors? Here are a few more facts as per NASA.

The Chinese were the first ones who recorded the first sighting of Lyrid meteors. It dates back as far as 687 BC.

Lyrid meteors came from the comet discovered by A.E. Thatcher in 1861. The comet was then named after him (C/1861 G1 Thatcher).

The meteors radiate from Vega, the brightest star in Lyra; thus, scientists coined the name "Lyrids."

On average, 20 Lyrid meteors can be spotted. However, 100 meteors per hour were seen in 1982.

In 1922, around 100 meteors per hour were spotted as well in Greece.

Heavier shower was also sighted in Japan in 1945.