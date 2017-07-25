Mac Fruitfly Malware 2017 News: Apple Threat Allows Hackers Full Control of Infected Macs

New details about the dangerous malware called Fruitfly have surfaced. The virus, which has plagued Apple's Mac computers for years, was only discovered earlier this year.

Reuters/Yuya Shino Apple released security patches for Fruitfly earlier this year.

After further investigation on the malware, former NSA hacker and the current chief security officer at Synack, Patrick Wardle, was able to uncover new details about Fruitfly. According to him, the virus is not "the most sophisticated Mac malware." He believes the virus was created by a single person for his own selfish gains, particularly to spy on people.

"I had to figure out how to create a command and control server that could speak the 'language' of the malware," he said. Eventually, he learned that the Fruitfly grants the creator full access to computer files, its screen, and even the device's webcam. Not only that, hackers are able to control the computer's hardware such as the keyboard and mouse. And in addition, the hacker is capable of taking screenshots of the display of the infected Mac.

"The most interesting feature is that the malware can send an alert when the user is active," Wardle stated. This enables hackers to avoid detection. "I haven't seen that before," he admitted.

During his investigation, Wardle noticed that the malware was connecting to primary servers, ones that were offline. After firing up his backup servers, a list of the unsuspecting victims' details showed up. According to him, information such as the Mac user's name, IP address, and computer name popped up.

Unlike other malware, Fruitfly is not as widespread. Initial analysis shows that 90 percent of the victims come from the U.S. With no apparent connection to each other, it is believed to be targeting users at a random order.

Apple has made a few repairs to the gap that has allowed these hackers to use Fruitfly. Despite its efforts, variants of the malware continue to ravage unprotected PCs.

More updates should roll out soon.